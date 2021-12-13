FASPE offers fellowship on ethical leadership

— 1 min read

THE Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) is inviting applications for the 2022 Fellowship on Ethical Leadership.

The fellowship is slated for June 24, 2022, to July 8, 2022.

The programme aims to challenge fellows to critically examine constructs, current developments, and issues that raise ethical concerns in their professions in contemporary settings in which they work.

The organiser says up to 16 journalism students and early-career journalists will be selected and they will spend two weeks in Berlin and Poland, where they visit key sites of Nazi history and participate in daily seminars led by a specialised faculty.

The programme will involve academic rigour and many informal opportunities for creative exchange.

FASPE seeks fellows who are about to embark on their career as professionals and are interested in engaging in discussions with their co-fellows and faculty, and who have the intellectual and emotional maturity to unpack difficult and controversial issues responsibly and respectfully in small group settings.

FASPE selects its fellows on the basis of their academic background, personal and professional experiences, capacity for leadership, and ability to contribute to the programme and the alumni community.

The fellowship will address the complicity of German and foreign journalists in Nazi policies, the impact of technology on journalism, the role of journalists in electoral politics and in holding power accountable, advocacy journalism, normalising aberrant behavior, the challenge of reporting in an era of ‘fake news’ and more.

The deadline for the application is January 2, 2022. Interested applicants can fill the form here.