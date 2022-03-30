36.1 C
Abuja

Fatal victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ajibola AMZAT
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

TERRORIST had on Monday attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train carrying hundreds of passengers, reportedly killing nine and kidnapping several others.

The ICIR profiled the dead using open source.

Chinelo Megafu Nwando was a former staff of St. Gerard’s Hospital Kakuri.  A graduate of Dentistry from the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Nwando won the award for Beauty and Brain in 2015.

Her last tweet was, via Twitter handle @nelo_x was: “I am on a train.  We are under attack.  I have been shot/ Please pray for me.” The tweet has garnered 51,000 likes and nearly 18,000 retweets.

Farida Suleiman Mohammed, a law graduate from Usmanu Danfodio University, was from Kankara LGA, Kastina state.  Before her death, she was a legal associate at AMCON in Abuja after an internship with Yahaya Mahmood & Co.  She is the second of three children by her parents.

Her elder brother, Maarouf Mohammed, described her as the most generous person and religious.

“She never missed the Monday and Thursday Muslim voluntary fasts,” he told The ICIR in a private chat.

- Advertisement -

Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi was the secretary-general of the Trade union Congress.  He served as the General Secretary of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC, for almost two decades before he joined Congress in 2012.

His colleague, Akin Akinsola, was the Kwara State Chairman of TUC.  He was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM.  The deceased comrades were on the way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday, 29 March.

Abdu Isa Kofar Mata, 55, was the Deputy Director, Enterprise Institutions in the Department of Vocational, Technical and Skills Development at the National Board for Technical Education.  Buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rite, he was survived by his wife and four children.

Tibilere Mosugu,  a lawyer, was a Kaduna Nigeria Bar Association member. Other victims include staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. The ICIR is yet to confirm their identity.

Kaduna has been a hotspot of terrorists in the last years despite many security services formations.  These include  First Division Nigerian Army Barracks, Armed Forces Command And Staff College, Jaji, Nigerian Police College, Kaduna,  Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia Kaduna, Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Kaduna and others.

Managing Editor at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Lady killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack was planning wedding in October

A VICTIM of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Farida Suleiman Mohammed, was to planning to...
News

NFF says CAF official died of cardiac arrest, not stampede

THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday said the death of an official of...
Conflict and Security

Train attack: Multiple insecurity incidents plague Kaduna in March

FOR the most part of March, Kaduna state made headlines across the media for...
News

Train attack: Security agents recovered eight bodies – Kaduna State govt

THE Kaduna State government said eight bodies were recovered from the train attacked on...
News

NDLEA arrests members of airport drug syndicate, recover N19.8 million cash

THE Nigeria Drug Law Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a fleeing drug kingpin heading a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLady killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack was planning wedding in October

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.