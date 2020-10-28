Fayemi presents N109.66bn budget for 2021

KAYODE Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, on Tuesday presented the 2021 budget of N147.9 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The state Appropriation Bill which was christened ‘Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration’ is made up of N57.997bn as recurrent expenditure and N51.668bn as capital expenditure.

“The 2021 budget is aimed at speedy economic recovery and restoration from the debilitating effects of COVID-19. Based on global forecast, it is envisaged that the impact of the pandemic would span for a period of two to three years,” he said.

“We are all aware of the security challenge being faced in the country. The recent EndSARS protest of our youths, which was hijacked by hoodlums, is an eye opener. We have made provision for the Safe City Project in the 2021 budget. Also, the Regional Security Network, Amotekun, shall be fully operational in 2021.”

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, saying, “We have kept faith with our electioneering promise of prompt payment of salaries. We are also committed to clearing backlogs of outstanding salaries and other emoluments.

“Provision has been made in the 2021 Budget to implement the new minimum wage. Adequate provisions have been made in the 2021 proposed budget to consolidate our efforts on the provision of the basic infrastructure to improve their aesthetic and economic values.”

Compared to N91.128bn for the previous year, the 2021 budget spikes by 20 percent.