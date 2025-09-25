FBI offers $10,000 reward for Nigerian fugitive wanted in bank fraud case

THE Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has offered a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Nigerian national, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who is wanted in the United States on multiple fraud charges.

The FBI revealed this on its website on Wednesday noting that Adediran was facing charges of bank fraud, identity document fraud, and credit card fraud linked to alleged offences committed in Illinois, dating back to 2001.

“Olumide Adebiyi Adediran is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release. In August of 2001, Adediran allegedly entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to retrieve funds from a deposited fraudulent check,” said the FBI.

The FBI stated that the 56-year-old, who uses several aliases such as Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson, was accused of attempting to cash fake checks and exploiting stolen identities of US citizens to open bank and credit accounts.

“He also allegedly used stolen information of United States citizens to open bank and charge accounts. Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois at the end of December 2001, shortly before his trial in the Central District of Illinois was set to begin on federal charges of bank fraud, identification document fraud, and credit card fraud,” the statement said.

On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him for violating the terms of his release.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The FBI added that Adediran had connections to South Florida and remained on its wanted list. He was described as being five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran,” the agency stated.

It called on anyone with information about his whereabouts to reach out to its US offices or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

“If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate,” it wrote.