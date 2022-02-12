28.8 C
Abuja

FCT election: BVAS failure, low turnout as voting commences

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI,  Bankole Abe,  Harrison Edeh  and  2 more
A polling unit in Abaji Area Council where high voters turnout was witnessed.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

3mins read

The ICIR has observed that the Saturday councils election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been characterised by Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failure, low voter turnout and late arrival of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some areas.

Follow this link here for live update of the election.

The election, which is currently holding in over 1000 polling units across the six area councils that made up the FCT, is being contested by 478 candidates, who are battling for six chairmanship and 62 councillorship positions.

Fourteen political parties are participating in the poll, which holds in the six area councils namely; Abaji, Kwali, Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal (AMAC).

The ICIR reporter, who visited the polling units across the Abuja Municipal (AMAC), observed that INEC officials were late to the polling units.

She added that the ongoing election in the council  also witnessed a low voter turnout.

The story is also the same in Gwagwalada area council, where The ICIR reporter in the area observed low voters turnout.

- Advertisement -

He also reported that the election in the council was also being frustrated by BVAS failure, making the accreditation and voting process slow.

In Kuje Area Council, The ICIR reporter in the area observed low voter turnout across multiple polling units with some deserted.

BVAS failure slows down process

He also highlighted BVAS failure and the late arrival of electoral officials as major factors frustrating the election process in the council.

Meanwhile, The ICIR reporter at PU 025/ Kuje Central/ ECWA Church, observed that both INEC staff and party agents were sleeping. The BVAS broke down in the morning.

Meanwhile as at 1:11pm, voters at Narati Sabo polling unit 003 at Abaji Area Council were frustrated as women who constituted a greater number of voters struggled for accreditation with huge concerns of BVAS machine failure.

Voters at Narati Sabo polling unit 003 at Abaji Area Council struggle for accreditation with huge concerns of BVAS machine failure.

Vote-buying in Abaji, Bwari

The ICIR has observed incidences of vote-buying in Abaji Area Council in the ongoing Saturday election.

The reporter, who is covering the area council for The ICIR, said although the polling units in the council were witnessing high voter turnout, party agents were soliciting their votes.

- Advertisement -

For instance, at Anyaura polling unit 003, over 2000 voters were reportedly accredited as security agents struggled to contain the ground, while All Progressives Congress (APC) party agents gave numbers to voters, telling them to wait at a designated area for reward.

A party agent, who did not want his name to appear in print, told The ICIR that the polling unit was the swing centre for Abaji local government chairmanship election.

The APC agents were seem intensifying lobbying.

Party agents were also seen clustering around and subtly wooing voters across other polling units in the council.

Similarly, at 12:16pm, there was an uproar at Dutsen Alhaji Primary School, in Bwari Area Council as a woman was caught sharing money to voters.

Confusion in Bwari on where to station polling unit

The ICIR observed that there was confusion in some polling units in Bwari Area Council, as voters who turned up at their polling units did not meet INEC officials.

The ICIR reporter, who visited some polling units in the area, said the INEC officials on ground were confused as to where to set up their cubicles for the election process.

- Advertisement -

The INEC officials, who first set up their materials for the election at the polling Unit 026, Dutse Gwari Extension, removed the materials and left, but later returned to the same place a few minutes to 12 noon to commence the election.

The situation is also similar at a popular mango tree in Dutse Alhaji, where voters who turned up did not meet INEC officials.

The voters around the place said there used to be two polling unit around the area but saw no INEC officials around, which made some of them return to their respective homes.

As at 12:35pm, voters gathered at Mango tree said they used to cast their votes there and they have gone to other places around too to check their names but they didn’t find it.

While some of them were seen holding their voters’ cards, others had gone back to their houses.

The confusion could be connected to the INEC decision not to hold election in 593 polling units across the councils.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the INEC said the election will not hold in 593 polling units across the councils without registered voters.

Niyi Oyedeji
Author Page

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

[email protected]
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Featured News

Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

DEPUTY Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has replaced Frank Mba as the Force...
Elections

FCT election: Security agents arrest thugs trying to disrupt voting

SECURITY operatives have arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the ongoing...
Elections

FCT election: Voters decry delays due to failure of BVAS machines

ABUJA residents voting in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections have...
Elections

FCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

A SUSPECTED political thug on Saturday knocked down a middle-aged woman who was on...
Elections

FCT election: BVAS failure, low turnout as voting commences

The ICIR has observed that the Saturday councils election in the Federal Capital Territory...
Advertisement

Most Read

Live Update: FCT Election 2022

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

FCT election: 478 candidates battle for 6 chairmanship, 62 councillorship positions

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unconstitutional

US-based Nigerian Temitope Olaiya pleads guilty to drug trafficking, fraud

NCAA urges domestic airlines to fly foreign routes

INVESTIGATION: Many crises tearing apart Federal University Oye-Ekiti (PART II)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFor filthy lucre, police truncate defilement, rape cases, deny victims justice (part one)
Next articleFCT election: Suspected political thug on motorbike knocks down voter

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.