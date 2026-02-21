FCT election: preparation underway as INEC ad-hoc staff set up polling units

ELECTORAL activities are underway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where residents of the nation’s capital elect new chairmen and councillors of the city’s six area councils today, Saturday, February 21.

In Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced preparations ahead of the 8:30 a.m. scheduled for the commencement of accreditation and voting.

The ICIR reported that INEC fixed February 21 for the poll, in which over 600 candidates are vying for chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship positions.

The poll will involve 1,680,315 registered voters spread across 2,822 polling units, according to INEC.

For accreditation and voting, INEC deployed 3,345 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices for the exercise.

The election will be conducted across the FCT’s six area councils, covering 62 political wards, with a total of 68 elective positions being contested.

As of 7:30am, INEC adhoc staff distributed election materials at GSS Garki area, City ward, AMAC, to various collation centres for onward deployment to polling units.

The ICIR observed that the exercise so far has been peaceful. However, some INEC officials are still stranded and unable to move to their polling unit.

At LEA primary school Area 1, Section 1, polling unit 1, the INEC Ad-hoc were seen setting up voting cubicles, configuring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, and displaying voter registers while party agents, security operatives were on ground.