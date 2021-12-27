31.9 C
Abuja

FCT Police arrest four, seize 21 cars over illegal racing

News
Ijeoma OPARA

Related

1min read

THE Federal Capital (FCT) Police Command has arrested four residents of the city and seized 21 cars over illegal speed racing on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh confirmed this to The ICIR on Monday.

She said the racers were arrested along the Muhammadu Buhari expressway where they had converged for the racing.

“They came out as usual around Muhammadu Buhari way, by Nicon Insurance. Some fled, but we caught some of them. Some of them ran away with their keys and left the cars, but we towed them,” she said.

She also noted that those arrested would be brought before a court for prosecution.

“The ones that have been arrested will be taken to court,” she said.

Four days ago, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, warned against organising or participating in car races.

- Advertisement -

He noted in a statement by Adeh that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted, as car racing was creating more difficulty in traffic navigation within the city.

He also said the races were a risk to the lives of residents and had led to damages to personal property and critical national infrastructure, among others.

Babaji, therefore, directed all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) full enforcement of the prohibition within their respective areas.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

EJN offers grants for stories on post-pandemic green recovery

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its reporting grants to support the production...
Investigations

Cattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART 1)

Several hectares of farmlands have been allegedly destroyed by herdsmen in 2021 in some...
News

FCT Police arrest four, seize 21 cars over illegal racing

THE Federal Capital (FCT) Police Command has arrested four residents of the city and...
News

Mixed reactions as Nigerian policeman shares bag of rice to commuters in viral video

MIXED reactions have greeted the action of a man believed to be an officer...
National News

CDD mourns Desmond Tutu, praises his virtues

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has mourned the passing of late South...
Advertisement

Most Read

Fire guts Abuja shopping mall as Police arrest alleged looters

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

This photo of road being destroyed is from South Africa and not related to...

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMixed reactions as Nigerian policeman shares bag of rice to commuters in viral video
Next articleCattle forces farmers out of farmlands, as hunger looms in Nigeria’s Benue Valley (PART 1)

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.