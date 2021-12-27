FCT Police arrest four, seize 21 cars over illegal racing

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital (FCT) Police Command has arrested four residents of the city and seized 21 cars over illegal speed racing on Sunday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh confirmed this to The ICIR on Monday.

She said the racers were arrested along the Muhammadu Buhari expressway where they had converged for the racing.

“They came out as usual around Muhammadu Buhari way, by Nicon Insurance. Some fled, but we caught some of them. Some of them ran away with their keys and left the cars, but we towed them,” she said.

She also noted that those arrested would be brought before a court for prosecution.

“The ones that have been arrested will be taken to court,” she said.

Four days ago, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, warned against organising or participating in car races.

He noted in a statement by Adeh that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted, as car racing was creating more difficulty in traffic navigation within the city.

He also said the races were a risk to the lives of residents and had led to damages to personal property and critical national infrastructure, among others.

Babaji, therefore, directed all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) full enforcement of the prohibition within their respective areas.