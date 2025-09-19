FCT resident doctors suspend strike

THE Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (ARD-FCT) has suspended its indefinite strike and directed members to return to duty on Monday, September 22.

The association’s president, George Ebong, confirmed this on Friday, September 19, in a short message to The ICIR, noting that work would resume by 8am on Monday.

Meanwhile, Punch Newspaper reported that the decision followed mediation by the Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, chaired by David Jimkuta.

Speaking with the newspaper, Ebong acknowledged the interventions of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on the suspension of the strike.

He, however, noted that none of the demands of the striking doctors had been met.

“We are suspending the strike to begin work at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

“The Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, chaired by David Jimkuta, intervened. Even though none of our demands have been met yet, they assured us that they will talk to the minister, and the Congress has decided to believe what the Senate has said. We also appreciate the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his interventions,” Ebong was quoted to have said.

According to him, the congress will reassemble to reassess the interventions within the agreed timeframe.

He added that “if nothing is done, the Congress will take the next line of action.”

Background

The doctors began a seven-day warning strike on September 8, protesting what they described as years of systemic failure in Abuja’s health sector.

Their grievances include severe manpower shortages, unpaid allowances, broken equipment, and unsustainable workloads.

The strike came eight months after a similar action in January 2025, which ended when Wike promised sweeping reforms.

At the time, Ebong revealed that the minister had approved the payment of six months’ salary arrears, outstanding accoutrement allowances, and pledged to reduce medical residency bonding to two years.

He also noted that the minister authorised the recruitment of additional doctors and allied health workers to address staffing shortages and promised to ensure prompt payment of locum and other health workers.

The doctors resumed work on January 25. However, eight months later, the ARD-FCT gave the FCT administration a one-week deadline to begin implementing reforms, particularly on staffing and welfare, or risk further industrial action.