Federal High Court judge collapses, dies in Kano

A JUDGE of the Federal High Court in Kano State, Mohammed Yunusa, has died after reportedly collapsing at his residence in the state.

The judge was rushed to a hospital following the incident but was later pronounced dead.

Confirming the development, the Director of Information of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Christopher, said Yunusa died at the Kano State Medical Centre after a brief illness.

She added that the deceased had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a statement issued on Saturday May 23, the Federal High Court described the late jurist as a distinguished judge who served with dedication, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the administration of justice.

“The Chief Judge, judges, management, and staff of the Federal High Court extend their heartfelt condolences to his immediate family,” the statement read.

It prayed for the repose of his soul, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Yunusa was known for handling several high-profile cases during his time on the bench.

One of the notable cases under his watch came after the 2023 general elections when his court clarified that it did not nullify the candidature of former Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti.

The court had held that the Labour Party candidates who contested in Abia were not parties before it and could seek redress in the appropriate division.

He also presided over a suit filed by one Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim seeking the revocation of certificates of return issued to Labour Party candidates declared winners in Kano, other states and the Federal Capital Territory.