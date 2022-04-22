31.1 C
Abuja

FG approves outreach centre for University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital 

1min read

By Dare Akogun

THE Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, had approved the newly commissioned Comprehensive Health Centre, Idi-Isin, located along Okolowo Expressway, Ilorin, as an outreach centre that will be under the supervision of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

The notice of the approval was conveyed in a letter dated 14th of April, 2022 and signed on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, by Adebimpe Adebiyi, who is a Director in the Department of Hospital Services of the ministry.

The letter addressed to the Chief Medical Director, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, was in response to the request made by the facilitator of the project, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, a senator, who had sought the adoption of the health facility as an extension of the UITH to serve intending users to the optimum.

“Following a letter to the above subject matter from Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, I am directed to convey to you the Ministerial approval for you to take over the Comprehensive Health Centre, Idi-Isin as an Outreach Centre for your Hospital,” the letter read.

Recall that the health facility is one of the constituency projects facilitated by Oloriegbe to the benefit of the people of his constituency, which was commissioned recently by Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

