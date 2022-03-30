FG approves purchase of lie detector equipment for NDLEA

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government has approved the purchase of lie detector equipment for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami disclosed this at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Malami said the purchase of digital night vision goggles was also approved for the agency.

“Two memos were taken, one was a memo seeking the approval of the Council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the Federal Government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA,” the AGF said.

The contract for the purchase of the lie detector equipment was awarded to Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N49.9 million, inclusive of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).

The contract is to be completed in 90 days.

In the same vein, the contract for the supply of digital night vision goggles was awarded to Messrs R-SET Integrated Solution Limited in the sum of N570.8 million, also inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT.