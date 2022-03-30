35.1 C
Abuja

FG approves purchase of lie detector equipment for NDLEA

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Federal Government has approved the purchase of lie detector equipment for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami disclosed this at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Malami said the purchase of digital night vision goggles was also approved for the agency.

“Two memos were taken, one was a memo seeking the approval of the Council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the Federal Government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA,” the AGF said.

The contract for the purchase of the lie detector equipment was awarded to Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N49.9 million, inclusive of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT).

- Advertisement -

The contract is to be completed in 90 days.

In the same vein, the contract for the supply of digital night vision goggles was awarded to Messrs R-SET Integrated Solution Limited in the sum of N570.8 million, also inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

APC planning to alter Electoral Act to compromise 2023 elections, PDP alleges

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying...
Conflict and Security

Victims of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

TERRORIST had on Monday attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train carrying hundreds of passengers, reportedly killing...
News

Lady killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack was planning wedding in October

A VICTIM of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Farida Suleiman Mohammed, was planning to get...
News

NFF says CAF official died of cardiac arrest, not stampede

THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday said the death of an official of...
Conflict and Security

Train attack: Multiple insecurity incidents plague Kaduna in March

FOR the most part of March, Kaduna state made headlines across the media for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

Nigeria’s crude oil stolen, sabotaged in five years will construct 138 PHCs for each...

NRC suspends service on Abuja-Kaduna route

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAPC planning to alter Electoral Act to compromise 2023 elections, PDP alleges

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.