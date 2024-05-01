FG approves salary increase for workers

AHEAD of Workers’ Day, the federal government has approved a salary increase of between 25 per cent and 35 per cent for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The head of press, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, April 30.

The increase applies to the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

According to the statement, the increases take effect from January 1, 2024.

This was because the federal government approved pension increases of between 20 per cent and 28 percent for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme in respect to the above six consolidated salary structures with effect from January 1, 2024.

This development came over a year after the Nigerian government approved a 35 per cent salary increase for professors in the nation’s federal universities and a 23.5 per cent increase for lecturers in the institutions, both under the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS).

For Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, it involved the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

The Health Sector through the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS) had also saw their salaries increased by the federal government in 2023.

In 2023, the federal government also announced that it approved the payment of the new 40 per cent pay rise for only 144,766 federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS).