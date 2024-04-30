Workers’ Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

THE Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, as public holiday to commemorate the 2024 Workers’ Day.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, on Tuesday, April 30, said the minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the government.

The minister reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of the nation’s labour force.

He also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

“In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens. Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

The minister further called for proactive measures to mitigate adverse effects of climate change through synergy in the implementation of sustainable practices and policies.

This, he noted, promotes well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence, and compassion.

The minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as he wishes workers a happy celebration.