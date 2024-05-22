FG bans smoking, ritual killing, other vices in Nollywood movies

THE federal government has banned smoking, money rituals, promotion of crimes, among other vices in Nollywood movies.

This was announced by the executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseni on Wednesday, May 22, during a National Stakeholders’ engagement in Enugu State.

He highlighted the health risks associated with smoking and the detrimental effects that such depictions in films may have on the next generation, emphasising on the need for stakeholders, parents and guardians to take decisive action in order to solve the industry’s present problems.

“As you all know, the film industry occupies a central position in the entertainment and creative sector and it is imperative that we continue to place the highest premium on the progress of the film industry.

“The NFVCB supports smoke-free movies and supports smoke-free Nollywood, and we therefore seek your collaboration to develop creative content that discourages smoking and promotes positive health messages.

“In spite the obvious fact that our culture and heritage are part of our existence, we tend to pay less than optimal attention to the movies that are produced,” he said.

He further noted that the regulation to ban these practices had been approved by the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa under Section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004.

“Today, I am delighted to announce to you that the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, pursuant to section 65 of the NFVCB Act 2004 has approved the regulation.

“The minister has approved the prohibition of money ritual, ritual killing, tobacco, tobacco products, nicotine product promotion and glamorisation display in movies, musical videos and skits,” he added.

The executive director also stated that the board intended to implement comprehensive enlightenment programmes in secondary schools, post-secondary institutions, local communities, faith organisations and other institutions.

The event which brought together movie producers, directors, actors, and leaders of various guilds and associations from across the Nigerian film industry was organised by NFVCB, in collaboration with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

The NFVCB has the mandate of registering, regulating film and video outlets in the nation, among others.