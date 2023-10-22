9 Nollywood movies made 54.4 million box office sales in 7 days

Entertainment
Netflix image on Nigerian actors
Netflix image on Nigerian actors
Kehinde OGUNYALE  and  Itoro ETUKUDO
BETWEEN October 13 and 19, 2023, nine Nollywood movies, which made the top 20 Nigeria box office list, pulled a total of N54.4 million in box office sales.

According to the Cinema Association of Nigeria, this amount is 43.7 per cent of the total N96.6 million generated in box office sales by the top 20 movies on the list. 

Also, the total amount pulled by the 20 movies on the weekend alone is N62.3 million of which the Nollywood movies had N34 million.

The most watched movie within one week was Nigerian Comedian, Ayodeji Maku’s, popularly called AY movie-‘Merry Men 3’, which pulled a total of N33.4 million in box sales.

Nollywood MoviesAmount generated in NairaPosition
Merry Men 333,414,4831
Something Like Gold11,543,0254
Weekend To Forget6,204,2255
Bag of Trouble948,0989
The Scar854,95010
Kesari743,00012
Charlie and The Boys367,40015
Orisa223,00017
Kanaani97,90019
Total54,396,081
List of Nigerian movies that made the top 20 in one week-Dat from Cinema Association of Nigeria

It was followed by ‘The Expendables 4’ and ‘The Creator’ pulling N14.6 million and N13.4 million within seven days respectively.

About the movies 

Merry Men 3

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda, ‘Merry Men 3’ finally hit the cinemas on October 13, 2023. The film stars Nigerian actors and actresses including Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, Chidi Mokeme, Sam Dede, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma McDermott, Nadia Buari, Iyabo Ojo Caroline Hutchings, among others. 

Merry Men 3

The movie tells a story how seeking vengeance against his friends for abandoning him in Russia, Dafe (Chidi Mokeme) returns to Nigeria and exacts revenge by taking the lives of the gang members on Ayo’s (Ramsey Nuoah) wedding day. Also, upon learning of his mother’s death, he resolves to expose corrupt politicians. In his relentless pursuit of justice, he orchestrates a scheme to frame Ayo and the gang for his crimes.

Something Like Gold

Released on September 29, 2023, the film features casts including Segun Arinze, Teniola Aladese, Timini Egbuson, Mercy Johnson, Sandra Okunzuwa, Kunke Remi, and Brother (Borda) Shaggi, among others.

In the week it was released, it was the most-watched Nollywood film in cinemas. Something Like Gold tells the story of a young lady, Tamara (Sandra Okunzuwa) whose life got shattered after her father’s wealth was seized and her fiancé left her at the altar. She had to start afresh but with the help of her maid, Mayowa (played by Mercy Johnson). The film was directed by Kayode Kasum.

A Weekend to Forget

Another Nollywood film topping the Box office chart is, ‘A Weekend to Forget’ . The film was directed by Damola Ademola, staring Stan Nze, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Uche Montana, Ini Dima-Okojie, Akin Lewis, former Big Brother Naija housemates, Elozonam Ogbolu, Erica Nlewedim and Neo Akpofure as casts.

A weekend to forget image

The film which premiered on September 22, 2023, narrates the tale of seven friends embarking on a weekend getaway. The joyous reunion takes a dark turn when one of them is tragically murdered, leaving the group on a mission to uncover the killer’s identity and clear their names.

Other movies that topped the Box office chart in 2023 include, Bag of Trouble, a comedy movie directed and written by Micheal Chimex Onwunali and released on September 1, The Scar, released on October, 6 and directed by Robert Peters, an action fantasy film, Kesari, the king, directed by Tope Adebayo and Ibrahim Yekini and released on August 25.

Also, Charlie and the Boys, released on September 29; Orisa, released on July 21 and Kanaani, released on September 15, made the box office top charts in 2023.

