‘Let the poor breathe’, other slangs rocking Nigeria in 2023

SLANG, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is an informal, nonstandard vocabulary composed typically of coinages, arbitrarily changed words, and extravagant, forced, or facetious figures of speech.

Over the years, slang has consistently played a prominent role as a street language in Nigeria and has also featured prominently in the social media space. What is notable is the continuous emergence of a new set of slang yearly. Some of them come from celebrities, influential people’s gaffes or even some innocuous event.

Social media have played a significant role in popularising them, making Nigerians incorporate them usually into informal communication and sometimes have found themselves in formal settings for instance, when the senate president Godswill Akpabio used, “l]Let the poor breathe’ during a plenary session.

In this report, The ICIR compiled some slang used by Nigerians in 2023 and what they mean.

Idan

Idan: Idan is a Yoruba word which loosely translates to magic. As a street slang, it can have many meanings. The connotation can be inferred from how it’s used in a sentence. For instance, it can mean someone has done something outstanding. For example, “Idan doesn’t break, she breaks record” this was used to refer to Hilda Baci’s Guinness world record feat in cooking.

It can mean someone is connected: “Idan will not go for orientation camp or service year but will get NYSC certificate.”

Or that someone is influential: “Idan does not go to the bank; bank comes to Idan.”

Let the poor breathe

Let the poor breathe: (sometimes stylised as ‘let the poor breeve’.) This became popular after President Bola Tinubu used the phrase during the electioneering period. It’s an appeal for the government, influential or powerful people or bodies to spare a thought for the downtrodden (poor, masses) when making decisions. It also used to mean to allow the poor/masses to also enjoy luxurious things. For example: “Since the removal of fuel subsidy, the cost of transportation has risen to the extent that people now go out only on special occasions. The government should let the poor breathe and not suffocate them”.

It is also used by people who want to do something that will be considered luxurious and extravagant – basically a treat. For instance, a student who has worked tirelessly on a class project and used his last card to splurge on ice cream. “I used my last 1k to buy ice cream. Please Let the poor breathe.”

Dey Play

Dey play: This actually trended in 2022 but still found its way into 2023 trends. Denotatively it means to continue being foolish or wasting time. But when used, it. For instance, if someone says, “I’ve never seen a lady gambling”. Another person can reply with a proof of a lady gambling and say “Dey play”. Or someone says “I did not know people earn N1miillon monthly salary in Nigeria” and someone responds with “Dey play”.

On colos

On Colos: This implies asking if someone is in his/her right senses. For example, “Are you on colos?” when someone has done something dumbfounding.

No evidence