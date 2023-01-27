35.5 C
Abuja

FG blames ‘Japa syndrome’ for delay in processing Nigerian passports

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Shuaib Belgore during the Media Briefing held in Abuja//Source:Twitter@raufaregbesola
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Government has explained why the average passport processing time of three and six weeks for renewals and first-time applicants respectively, may be exceeded.

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, who spoke to journalists after a high level meeting in Abuja on Thursday, January 26, said the increasing emigration of Nigerians from the nation in quest of better opportunities abroad, a phenomenon now known as “Japa syndrome,” was driving up demand for passports.

Aregbesola added that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) issued 1.9 million passport booklets in 2022 alone, nearly double the one million issued in the corresponding period of 2021.

“This is about 80 per cent increase and it is unprecedented,” the minister stated.

He said the Ministry of Interior was working closely with the NIS to constantly reform the passport administration process in order to deliver improved services to Nigerians at all times.

Also speaking during the media briefing, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Shuaib Belgore, said last year, 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship, noting that the figure was higher than the 15 years preceding 2022.

“In the last two years, the minister issued a total of 70 deportation orders for the deportation of different nationals from Nigeria due to one infraction or the other. The majority of those deported were from the Democratic Republic of Korea, Egypt, Sri Lanka and a host of others,” he disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Top government officials who attended the meeting include: the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service Haliru Nababa, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Idris Isah Jere, the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service Abdulganiyu Jaji and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

INEC to conduct mock accreditation on February 4

  THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold mock accreditation exercises in 436 polling...
Politics and Governance

Osun: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as governor, declares Oyetola winner

THE Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Ademola Adeleke as the duly...
Elections

Ogun, Ondo Catholic bishops call on Nigerians to shun votes selling

THE heads of the Catholic Church in Ondo and Ogun states have called on...
Environment

Large mammals shaped the evolution of humans: here’s why it happened in Africa

By Norman Owen-Smith, University of the Witwatersrand That humans originated in Africa is widely accepted....
World News

EU to increase deportation of irregular migrants in 2023

A TOTAL of 27 migration ministers under the European Union (EU) are meeting to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
INEC to conduct mock accreditation on February 4

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.