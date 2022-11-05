FG calls for dialogue on funding education

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a dialogue on how to fund education better in the country.

The Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, disclosed this on Friday, November 4 at the commissioning of the new college administrative building of the Federal Government Girls’ College in Owerri, Imo State.

While advocating for a contributory effort on education, Opiah said there must be alternatives for funding in the overall interest of all.

According to him, funding education should not be the sole responsibility of the government.

The minister further claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had consistently demonstrated a commitment to the welfare of teachers across the nation.

He made reference to the recent increment of salary and retirement age of those in the teaching profession.

According to him, the federal government was doing all it could to enhance the status of the teaching profession and make it attractive to the best brains in Nigeria.

”I am advocating that other stakeholders should participate in funding education. Stakeholders like businessmen and the civil society, among others, should see it as a contributory effort. If government decides to embark on attending to all the problems of education, there will be little or nothing left for government to attend to other sectors like security and health,” Opiah said.