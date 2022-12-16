FG declares Dec 26, 27, Jan 2 as public holidays

THE Federal Government has declared December 26, 27, 2022 and January 2, 2023, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Interior signed by the Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Friday, December 16.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola urged Christians to be security conscious while praying for the eradication of insecurity in the country.

“We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.

“Peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity. We urge Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedeviling our dear nation.

“We strongly charge Nigerians not to be lulled into insensitive crisis by criminally minded elements that want to create anarchy in the country,” the minister said.

Aregbesola urged residents to report suspicious activities to security agencies through the N-Alert application available on mobile phones and assured that security measures were in place to protect lives and properties.