We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, June 14, as a public holiday to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day.

The holiday was declared in a statement released by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Shuaib Belgore on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the government while urging Nigerians to avoid any form of agitation which could threaten the peace of the nation.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. We should all know that no meaningful development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of concerted efforts of the Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and ensure the stability of the economy.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth, so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” he said.