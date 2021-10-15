29.8 C
Abuja

FG declares Tuesday public holiday to mark Eidul-Mawlid

Vincent Ufuoma
Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State and the present minister of Interior. PhotoCredit: NewsWire

THE Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 19, 2021, a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made this declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Shuaib Belgore on Friday.

The minister, in the statement seen by The ICIR, congratulated all Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He enjoined all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which were the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

He enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the minister urged all Nigerians and the youth, in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity, and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration in its effort to build a nation that all citizens would be proud of.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

