FG directs total resumption for level 12, 13 civil servants, essential workers

The Federal Government has asked civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to fully resume back to their respective offices.

According to The Punch, the directive was given in a memo by Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service on Monday.

According to the memo, those to also resume include all essential service providers.

Also, as against the previous directive that allowed workers from grade 14 and above to work at specific days and time due to COVID-19, the new directive has mandated that affected civil servants are to now work from Monday to Friday and close at 4pm daily.

“Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily.

She equally directed “Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs” with regards to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 directives.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Where the number of staff resuming work is large, Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters,” she added.