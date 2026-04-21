FG files 13-count treason charge against alleged coup plotters

The Federal Government has filed a 13-count charge at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against individuals accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

Those named in the case include a retired major general, a retired naval captain, a serving police inspector, and three others. They were charged with alleged acts of waging war against the Nigerian state, alongside offences linked to treason and terrorism.

The case follows a series of developments dating back to October 1, 2025, when the government cancelled Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day parade, as speculations connected the decision to an attempt to evade a coup attempt, but the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) denied the claim.

Weeks later, reports indicated that 16 military officers were arrested that month over the alleged plot, with two others declared at large. By January 2026, the DHQ confirmed that investigations had uncovered involvement by certain personnel, stating that due process would be followed in prosecuting those implicated.

Report also linked several civilians, including top politicians, some of whom are currently at large, to the alleged plot.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) later confirmed the plot.

A statement signed by the Director of Defence Information Samaila Uba, on Monday, January 26, stated that the officers would face formal trial before a military judicial panel following its investigation, which it said was conducted according to established military procedures. It also said the probe examined all circumstances surrounding the officers’ conduct.

“It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel. The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN,” the AFN said.

While some officers were found with cases to answer, others were cleared of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians, especially legal experts, cautioned that since the nation operates a democracy, the accused must be tried in the court and not in military tribunal.

The official admittance came after months of public speculation and denials of the aborted putsch by the military. Sahara Reporters, an online news medium, had on Saturday, October 18, claimed that 16 officers arrested and detained by the Nigerian Armed Forces planned to topple Tinubu’s government.

Reports alleged that key government officials, including Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, were targeted for assassination.

There has since been pressure from families of the detained officers and their civilian counterparts, calling for transparent proceedings in open court, while also seeking access to them.