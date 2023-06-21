FG increases salaries of Tinubu, Shettima, governors by 114%

THE Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved a 114 per cent increase in the remunerations of the President, Bola Tinubu; the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; and other political and judicial office holders.

The RMAFC chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, disclosed this on Tuesday, June 20, while presenting a report of the reviewed remuneration package to the Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

Shehu said the Commission made the decision after considering the impact of the review on the economy.

According to the chairman, represented by a federal commissioner in the Commission, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, the review of the salaries was necessary as the last review was conducted in 2007.

Shehu said, “It is imperative that the remuneration packages for the categories of the office holders mentioned in relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended) should be reviewed.

“Pursuant to the above, your excellency may please recall that on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, the Commission held a one-day zonal public hearing on the review of the remuneration package simultaneously in all the six geo-political zones of the country. The exercise aimed to harvest inputs/ideas from a broad spectrum of stakeholders.”

The chairman said the Commission reviewed the remuneration using subjective and objective criteria.

He added that principles of equity, fairness, a national order of precedence and the motivation and tenure of office also guided the process.

“The subjective criteria reflected the various expressions by stakeholders through memoranda received, opinions expressed during the zonal public hearings and responses to questionnaires administered.

“The objectives of the criteria were obtained from analysis of macro-economic variables, particularly the consumer price index (CPI),” he said.

The approval of increased remuneration is coming a few weeks after President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy, which pushed up prices for transportation and commodities.

Tinubu had appealed to the millions of citizens who faced additional economic hardship to exercise patience.

He vowed that the money saved by ending the decades-old subsidy would help the government’s efforts to fight poverty and implement valuable initiatives.

The President also promised to increase the minimum wage to align with the country’s economic realities.