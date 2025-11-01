FG rejects Trump’s claim on Christians’ killings, CPC designation

THE Federal Government has dismissed Friday’s remarks by United States President Donald Trump alleging widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria and declaring the country a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC).”

In a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the government said Trump’s claims did not accurately reflect the situation in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria notes the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump alleging large-scale killings of Christians in Nigeria and calling for the country’s designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern.

“These claims do not reflect the situation on the ground. Nigerians of all faiths have long lived, worked, and worshipped together peacefully,” said the ministry.

The government said while it appreciated global concern for human rights and religious freedom, the allegations were inaccurate and misrepresented the country’s realities.

Trump, in a Truth Social post shared on the White House X handle on Friday night, announced that he had designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing what he called “an existential threat to Christianity.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ — but that is the least of it,” Trump wrote.

Citing figures he described as alarming, Trump added, “When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done.

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries,” he stated.

In its response, the Nigerian government said under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the country remained committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people.

The statement added that Nigeria would continue to engage constructively with the Government of the United States to deepen mutual understanding of regional dynamics and the country’s ongoing peace and security efforts.

Last month, U.S. lawmaker Riley Moore had urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take diplomatic action over what he described as the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians” in Nigeria, calling it “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.” He also advocated suspending arms sales to Nigeria until measurable progress was made in curbing violence.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, speaking earlier in the week on CNN, dismissed claims that terrorists in Nigeria deliberately target Christians.

“Some of the claims made by certain officials of the United States are based on faulty data and assumptions that the victims of this violence are largely Christians,” Idris said.

“Yes, there are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not just target one religion. They target Christians, and they also target Muslims. We have seen that especially in the northern part of the country.”