23.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and EconomyAgriculture
Agriculture

FG revives river basin development, mobilises $500m for food security 

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Vice President Kashim Shettima announced plans by the Nigerian government to revitalize the country's River Basin Development Authorities at the UN Food Systems Summit +2 in Rome, Italy/@officialSKSM

Related

IN a bid to enhance food production and improve citizens’ livelihoods, the Nigerian government has announced plans to revitalize the country’s River Basin Development Authorities.

The Federal Government has also mobilised over half a billion dollars for the implementation of the innovative, profitable, equitable, and sustainable food systems transformation initiative.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the disclosure during a panel discussion on ‘Innovative Financing for Food Systems Transformation’ at the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit +2 in Rome, Italy.

Shettima said the funds were mobilised “through domestic resources, multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, climate funds leading agro-businesses,” and would be used for “Innovation finance for food system transformation; development of Nigeria’s agro value chain and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programmes.”

He highlighted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to repositioning Nigeria for a more prosperous future, adding that the government had taken significant steps to address pressing issues, including declaring a state of emergency on food security.

“He declared a state of emergency on food security and took it as a livelihood item within the National Security Council,” Shettima said.

Additionally, a commodity marketing board that will monitor and review food prices continuously to boost agricultural production and ensure food security for the nation’s growing population has been established.

Stressing the importance of investing in agriculture to increase yields Shettima stated: “The whole mantra is an increase in yield because the entrepreneurial capitalism is embedded in the very psyche of the average Nigerian.”

Somalia’s President Hassan Mohamud, also shared his country’s experience during the panel discussion.

He highlighted the strides Somalia has made in overcoming challenges, including insecurity posed by terrorists that previously hindered farmers from accessing their lands.

“We are emerging from that difficult situation both in the security issue by defeating Al-Shabab in many areas of the country,” said President Mohamud.

Addressing the unique challenges faced by the African continent, Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stressed the need for aggressive funding approaches. Gachagua noted Africa grapples with armed conflicts, climate change, and terrorism, necessitating innovative solutions to ensure sufficient food production and surplus for export.

Prime Minister of Niger, Ouhoudou Mahamadou, also shared the challenges his country faces and experiences in mobilizing funds for food systems transformation.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The ongoing UN Food Systems Summit +2 provides a platform for nations to collaborate and address critical issues in food production and security.

    The panel discussion emphasized the importance of innovative financing and strategic investments in agriculture to end hunger and drive sustainable growth and development across the African continent.

    The Government of Nigeria will be showcasing its Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) as a unique example of a successful partnership between producers, the public sector, and private operators during the summit.

    The VCDP, co-funded by the Nigerian government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has empowered vulnerable farmers and youth to engage in commercial partnerships with prominent food processing and marketing firms like OLAM, a world-leading agri-business company with a presence in over 60 countries and an annual revenue of about $39.8 billion.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Judiciary

    House of Reps: Tribunal sacks LP candidate, declares Elumelu winner

    THE National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Asaba, Delta State, has declared former minority leader...
    Politics and Governance

    Nigeria has disappointed black race, world — Obasanjo

    NIGERIA has disappointed itself, the black race, and the rest of the world, former...
    Sports

    FIFA Women’s World Cup: Africa waits for first win

    AFRICAN teams at the ongoing New Zealand and Australia 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup...
    Business and Economy

    FCCPC warns POS operators association against fixing prices

    THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Point of Sale (POS)...
    Conflict and Security

    ‘Enough is Enough’, Enugu residents protest against sit-at-home

    'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' was the message written in bold letters on a banner displayed...

    Most Read

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

    Why 2023 national population census may be postponed — NPC

    Mercy, my friend, my devoted companion. Adieu

    Shocked by postponement, C​DD’s Election Analysis Centre asks INEC to ensure credible polls

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    House of Reps: Tribunal sacks LP candidate, declares Elumelu winner

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.