FG, States, LGs share ₦1.928 trillion FAAC allocation in November

THE Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared ₦1.928 trillion as November 2025 federation account revenue for federal, states, and local governments.

The FAAC said the revenue was shared at the December 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja.

The ₦1.928 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of ₦1.403 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦485.838 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦39.646 billion.

A communiqué issued on Monday, December 15, by FAAC indicated that the total gross revenue of ₦2.343 trillion was available in November 2025. The total deduction for the cost of collection was ₦84.251 billion, while the total transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings were ₦330.625 billion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of ₦1.736 trillion was received for November 2025. This was lower than the sum of ₦2.164 trillion received in the month of October 2025 by ₦427.969 billion.

The communique noted that the gross revenue of N563. 042 billion was available from the VAT in November 2025. Conversely, this was lower than the N719.827 billion available in the month of October 2025 by N156.785 billion.

The FAAC said that from the N1.928 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N747.159 billion, and the State Governments received N601.731 billion.

Local Government Areas got N445.266 billion, while N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.403 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N668.336 billion and the State Governments were allocated N338.989 billion.

Also, the local government councils received N261.346 billion, and N134.355 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the N485.838 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government got N72.876 billion, the State Governments received N242.919 billion, and the Local Government Areas were given N170.043 billion.

A total sum of N5.947 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N39.646 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the State Governments took N19.823 billion, and the Local Government Councils got N13.876 billion.

The communique added that in November 2025, Excise Duty increased moderately while Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), CIT on Upstream Activities, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT and SDT, Oil & Gas Royalties, Import Duty, CET Levies, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Fees recorded substantial decreases.