FG to evacuate Nigerians trapped in volcanic Caribbean Island

THE Senate has assured Nigerians stranded in the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent after volcanic eruptions that began April 9, killing persons and rendered others homeless and in need of food.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, who received the Consul-General of Nigeria on the Island Levi Odoe at his office on Wednesday, pledged to ensure their safe return to the country.

“It is rather sad that you had volcanic eruptions that have caused serious damage to the Island. I’m also saddened by the loss of lives and, of course, the situation of the Nigerian medical students who are now trapped in the Island,” he said.

Lawan added: “It is our responsibility and obligation to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the Nigerian students who are trapped are brought back safely to Nigeria until the situation is remedied”.

Earlier, Odoe had sought the assistance of the Senate president to urgently evacuating 230 Nigerian medical students currently stranded on the Island.

“They (stranded Nigerian students) have been calling me requesting to see what can be done … We are here to request any assistance at all that can be given to the Island and to Nigerians that are stranded there,” he said.

The Island’s 111,000 residents are currently under threat from pyroclastic (hot gas and debris) flows, widespread ash, and the degradation of local food and water supplies, in addition to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.