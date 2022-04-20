FG unveils interactive platform that allows Nigerians’ submissions on power sector problem

— 1 min read

THE Federal government on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 unveiled an interactive platform that will enable Nigerians make submissions on key problems and other related issues in the power sector.

The platform, known as Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSPR), is supported by the World Bank, and is geared towards having a ‘one-stop’ centre that looks at overall concerns in the power sector.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Chairman Sanusi Garba, said at the official launch of the project in Abuja that the government was determined to solve problems in the power sector by promoting dialogue with Nigerians on key issues.

According to Garba, “The PSPR webiste gives detailed information about Nigeria’s power sector programmes and has sections that allow Nigerians engage the platform.”

The NERC chairman also noted that the key objective of the platform was to ensure that DisCos implement the performance improvement plan as approved by the regulator to address financial concerns in the sector.

He stressed that the platform would further ensure that DisCos continue operating and rendering services to Nigerians in a transparent manner.

“It would ensure that financial and operational transparency of the DisCos improve,” he said.

Commenting on how the programme will improve electricity aupply, an official of the PSPR secretariat, Belije Mmadu, said the project included a set of measures to ensure that a minimum of 4,500 megawatts of electricity is supplied to the distribution grid from 2022.

Mmadu stressed that some of the tarrif shortfalls running into billions that occured from postponement of tariff increase would gradually be offset by year end to gradually enable the sector a new lease and better foundation to operate.

He noted that the platform was set up to promote interactions with Nigerians on power sector issues.

He said, “The platform will ensure that dialogue in the electricity sector among Nigerians is enhanced.”

THE ICIR findings noted that the programme oversight of the project was led by the office of the Vice President, with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the PSRP Secretariat closely monitoring implementation progress and supporting cross-section coordination.

Further findings also revealed that the World Bank has tied its recent $750 million support to Nigeria’s power sector to reforms that would enable the sector improve and offer effective services to Nigerians.

The government had also earlier confirmed subsidy withdrawal on the power sector, according to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, while stressing that the sector would embrace reforms for optimal performance.