FIJ offers grants for investigative journalism

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) is inviting applications for its grant.

The grant aims to provide support for reporters to produce high-quality, unbiased and nonpartisan investigative stories that make impact.

FIJ’S sponsored grants are also intended to support investigative projects that break new grounds and expose wrongdoings such as corruption, malfeasance, or misuse of power in the public and private sectors.

Investigative journalists can apply for a reporting grant.

FIJ says it has launched two new grant-making initiatives for urgent stories and follow-up grants for timely stories after initial investigations.

The maximum award is US$10,000, which should cover out-of-pocket expenses such as travel costs, document collection, and equipment rental. The first half of the grant is given once an application is approved and the second half is paid when the project is complete.

Freelance journalists, staff reporters, and media outlets are eligible for grants, and their investigations can be for print, online, or broadcast stories, books, documentaries, or podcasts.

Stories must be published in English. Proposals must be submitted in English and include a detailed budget.

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

