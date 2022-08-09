Fire engulfs Lagos power station

FIRE has engulfed the New Idumagbo Injection Power Sub-Station at Adeniji Adele Phase 2, Lagos.

The ICIR gathered that the fire incident was reported at about 2:42pm as the necessary authorities battled the fire, stopping it from spreading.

A statement signed by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire fighting efforts were supported by the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency.

firepower of the Fire Crews which did not allow it spread beyond the seat of Fire. The Firefighting operations was carried out with the supports of the Federal Fire Service while The Nigerian Police and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency also provided necessary coverage… — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) August 9, 2022

The statement informed the genral public that an investigation was being done to unravel the cause of the fire, adding that an update would be made available as the situation demands.

It also stated that there was no casualty in the incident.