30.1 C
Abuja

Fire engulfs Lagos power station

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Fire image for illustrative purpose only.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIRE has engulfed the New Idumagbo Injection Power Sub-Station at Adeniji Adele Phase 2, Lagos.

The ICIR gathered that the fire incident was reported at about 2:42pm as the necessary authorities battled the fire, stopping it from spreading.

A statement signed by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire fighting efforts were supported by the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency.

The statement informed the genral public that an investigation was being done to unravel the cause of the fire, adding that an update would be made available as the situation demands.

It also stated that there was no casualty in the incident.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

Pirates Confraternity: Tinubu silent on allegation of Parkinson’s disease affliction

THE Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has kept mum over allegations that Bola TInubu, All...
Conflict and Security

Army has arrested Owo church attackers – Chief of Defense Staff

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor on Tuesday said troops of the...
Diaspora News

Show organiser reveals why Kizz Daniel refused to perform in Tanzania after $60,000 payment

ORGANISER of the Summer Amplified Concert which flopped in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Stephen...
Business and Economy

Air Peace suspends Johannesburg flights from August 22

AIR PEACE has suspended flight operations from Nigeria to Johannesburg, effective August 22, 2022. In...
Business and Economy

NESG asks FG to cut leakages, reduce cost of governance

THE board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has directed the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePirates Confraternity: Tinubu silent on allegation of Parkinson’s disease affliction

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.