Fire outbreak at NYSC headquarters in Abuja

Ijeoma OPARA
NYSC Headquarters, Maitama Abuja
A fire outbreak occurred at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

However, the fire was quickly contained as officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service Department responded promptly, according to a statement released by NYSC Director of Press Relations, Eddy Megwa.

“The fire incident, which started about 7:30 am on Friday 4th November 2022, was limited to the 3rd floor of the six-storey building edifice, which is occupied by Planning Research and Statistics as well as the General Service Department affected only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

“Fortunately enough, no life was lost, and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded,” Megwa said in the statement.

He also noted that security operatives played significant roles in ensuring that the fire was put out.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response, which minimised the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident,” Megwa added.

No life was lost in the fire outbreak.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

