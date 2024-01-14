Nigerian security operatives under fire for failure to rescue abducted family members over 10 days later

NIGERIAN security operatives, particularly the police, and Army, have been criticised for their failure to promptly rescue abducted family members, with over 10 days elapsed since the incidents first occurred.

The ICIR observed widespread outrage among Nigerians on social media when it was reported that one of the six children kidnapped had been killed by the gunmen.

The deceased lady, identified as Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, was killed on Friday, January 13, and has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

Nabeeha was a 400-level student of biological science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The killing occurred after the release of their father, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, two days after their abduction. It was reported that the father and the six siblings, who are all females, were abducted on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Their abduction and the subsequent release of their father led to the initiation of a crowdfunding campaign (with the hashtag #Najeebaandhersisters) to raise the ransom money as the kidnappers demanded N60 million for the release of the children.

Believing the family wasn’t serious enough about the payment, the kidnappers killed Nabeeha as a warning to the family to ace the payment, The ICIR learnt.

They are now requesting a sum of N65 million to secure the release of the remaining five children.

While many Nigerians have remained steadfast in their support of raising the funds, they are also criticising the security operative for showing no or less interest in the case.

The ICIR gathered that despite the widespread clamour for their rescue since their abduction, the police did not make a public comment regarding the abduction until yesterday, Saturday, January 13, when Muyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police PRO, stated that the police are on the case.

Adejobi commented, quoting an appeal by Bashir Ahmed, an aide of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who urged the police to acknowledge the incident and prioritise the case.

“Please let the family members or you relate with us codedly. Let them reach out to me on my personal line, and drop a message there. We have been working on it, but we need some info. We will try our best possible to emplace all necessary measures to rescue them unhurt. But we need to get some info pls. Thanks,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on X, have faulted Adejobi’s response and also claimed that the NPF is not proactive enough in fighting against insecurity.

They also claimed that the culprits would have been apprehended if it was an abuse directed at any influential public officials.

This was as they poured outrage on the Nigerian Army and the federal government.

The former vice president and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, took to his X platform to express his concerns over the matter, faulting the country’s security architecture.

“I am saddened by reports of the brutal murder of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, who was abducted with her siblings and has been in the custody of their abductors for almost two weeks.

“This is yet another reminder that kidnappers and bandits are operating unhindered in our country. The security architecture needs to be rejigged to the extent that it stems from the free rein of criminal elements and guarantees the safety of lives and property. The security agencies should step up action to rescue the rest who are still in the custody of the kidnappers,” it read in part.

Another user, Emma Ik Ummeh, wrote, “This is the Police Spokesperson who claimed that he can trace anyone on social media within 2 hours

“I wonder why they can’t use the same technology to trace Terrorists who use phones to communicate with their kidnap victims’ families? Abi, the technology only works for those that criticize the Govt and the Police Force.”

Khan, an X user, also posted “Someone insulted Aisha Buhari, the DSS swung into action. Someone created a parody of Goodluck Jonathan, the DSS swung into action. No gree for anybody slogan, Nigerian police, and army were debating by a press conference. Kidnappings, killings, et al, they all turned a blind eye.”

Nigerians have also called on the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, and the Minister, Nyesom Wike, to fastrack the ransom donation and prioritise rescuing the remaining children.