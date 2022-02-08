Fire service confirms one dead as gas explosion rocks Kano

— 1 min read

THE Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that one person died in a gas explosion that occurred on Tuesday morning at Ijarawa, a village in the Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the fire service Saminu Abdullahi said one other person survived the incident.

The victim was identified as Maikano Muhammad, 45 while Abdullahi Usman, 40, was the survivor.

Abdullahi said, “We received a distress call from Inspector Daiyabu Tukur at 07:46 a.m. that a vehicle conveying cooking gas cylinders fell on the road and one of the cylinders exploded.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent our team to the scene at about 8:00 a.m. to rescue the victims.”

He said a J5 commercial vehicle, with number plate FB 52 LAD, was conveying the cooking gas cylinders from Kano to Katsina when the explosion occurred.

“All victims were handed over to Usman Usman of Bichi Police Outpost.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Abdullahi added.

The fire service spokesman advised drivers who are conveying volatile substances to be more careful in packaging and drive with care to avert fatal road accidents.

In May 2021, at least 51 persons sustained injuries after a fuel tanker exploded in Kano.

The incident occurred at a filling station in Sharada in Kano metropolis while the tanker was off-loading the combustible substance.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Garba Idris, blamed the station for violating the procedure of off-loading fuel.

The commissioner faulted the filing station for off-loading fuel in day time despite the scorching sun.