Fixing the feed: how algorithmic accountability can combat misinformation, digital inequality in Nigeria

By Odeh FRIDAY

Misinformation landscape in Nigeria

Algorithmic systems on social media platforms increasingly shape the information Nigerians consume, determining what content is visible, how quickly spread rumours, and which voices gain prominence.

These algorithms prioritise engagement and advertising revenue, often amplifying polarising and sensational content at the expense of credible information. This dynamic fuels rapid misinformation, distorts public debate, and erodes institutional trust at a time when Nigeria needs reliable information to navigate complex challenges, including economic pressures, elections, security concerns, and social cohesion.

Recent studies reveal that approximately 75 per cent of fake news in Nigeria originates from social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, compared to 15 per cent from traditional media sources like television, radio, and newspapers.

Exposure to such misinformation strongly correlates with heightened perceptions of national security threats, pointing to the seriousness of this issue for Nigeria’s stability.

Emerging AI solutions to misinformation

Nigeria is actively exploring AI-powered methods to counter misinformation. Deep learning and machine learning models are being developed to distinguish trustworthy sources from untrustworthy ones, while fact-checking bots cross-reference claims with verified datasets to slow the spread of false narratives. Behavioural analytics further help identify coordinated misinformation networks and bot-driven amplification.

Another study has demonstrated how AI tools can detect emotional tones and content patterns within Nigerian social media ecosystems, enabling early intervention before harmful narratives escalate.

These innovations highlight the potential for technology to empower timely verification and fact-checking. However, these efforts operate within a broader ecosystem shaped by external actors and systemic power imbalances.

AI colonialism and digital sovereignty

One of the most critical challenges facing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem is AI colonialism. Renowned Nigerian scholar a professor, Toyin Falola warns that Africa is subject to a new form of domination through data extraction, where global technology corporations harvest local data, process and monetise it abroad, and return limited value to African nations.

Further research reveals that foreign control over digital infrastructure and the dominance of multinational platforms enable external influence over Nigeria’s political, economic, and social domains.

Strangely, less than 20 per cent of Nigerian data is hosted on local data centre’s; the majority resides abroad in Europe and North America, exposing Nigeria to cybersecurity vulnerabilities, privacy risks, and economic value loss. Data localisation emerges as a vital strategy for safeguarding Nigeria’s digital sovereignty and must be central to any reform agenda.

Nigeria’s dependence on externally built AI systems not only erodes sovereignty but also entrenches structural inequalities, as many systems fail to reflect local languages, cultural contexts, and civic needs, thereby compromising fairness and inclusivity in algorithmic decision-making.

Algorithmic decision-making and Its societal impact

Algorithmic ranking models shape what content Nigerians see, influencing political education, civic engagement, and public dialogue. These systems tend to amplify sensational narratives and create echo chambers that limit exposure to diverse perspectives, thereby undermining democratic deliberation. According to a 2025 report, 34 per cent of Nigerian internet users have encountered negative online experiences, including cyberbullying and misinformation, illustrating the widespread social harm caused by algorithmic dynamics.

Women, youth, children, and first-time voters are especially vulnerable to these harms, facing disproportionate exposure to digital manipulation and targeted misinformation. Compounding these risks are significant digital literacy gaps: while Nigeria aims to achieve 70 per cent digital literacy by 2027, only about 63.1 per cent of adults currently possess basic literacy skills. Over 50 per cent lack essential digital competencies, with just 68 per cent able to use smartphones at a basic level and 39 per cent proficient with laptops or tablets. Gender disparities persist, with 45 per cent of women versus 62 per cent of men aware of mobile internet access. These gaps highlight the urgent need for inclusive digital education alongside technological interventions.

Regulatory and ethical frameworks: progress and challenges

Nigeria has begun addressing these challenges through emerging regulatory and ethical frameworks. The AI Bill of 2023, presently under national assembly consideration, proposes the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Council tasked with overseeing AI governance, enforcing ethical standards, registering and licensing AI systems and developers, and authorising restrictions or bans on non-compliant platforms based on national security or public interest concerns.

This bill emphasises consent, privacy, transparency, and risk-based oversight, including provisions for algorithmic impact assessments for high-risk AI systems. Experts advocate for human rights impact assessments prior to deployment of AI tools by both government and private entities, alongside transparency and accountability standards tailored to Nigeria’s linguistic and institutional realities. These frameworks will be essential for predictable, equitable, and context-aware digital governance.

Civic monitoring and digital accountability

Digital platforms in Nigeria have also become powerful tools for promoting transparency and accountability. Campaigns such as #OpenNASS and #EndSARS exemplify how citizens leverage social media to demand accountability from public officials and institutions. Civil society organisations (CSOs) increasingly combine platform analytics with grassroots reporting to monitor electoral misinformation and identify emerging threats.

Notably, TikTok removed over 7.5 million Nigerian videos in the first half of 2025 under Nigeria’s mandated Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms, reflecting active yet challenged regulatory enforcement efforts. However, the very algorithms enabling mobilisation often simultaneously amplify misleading narratives. This paradox fuels demands by Nigerian advocates for transparency reports addressing localized risks, regulatory measures to uphold data sovereignty, and independent audits of algorithmic systems used by governments and big technology companies alike.

Social media algorithms have been implicated in intensifying polarising political content and misinformation campaigns during elections, reinforcing calls for independent audits and transparency tailored specifically to Nigeria’s context.

Recommendations and the way forward

Nigeria is poised to take decisive steps toward algorithmic accountability. Public institutions should mandate comprehensive algorithmic impact assessments for systems with civic implications, require disclosure of algorithmic operations from digital platforms, and establish procurement policies that prioritise data sovereignty and independent auditing.

Moreover, collaboration among CSOs, academia, and media can support community-based monitoring networks that blend digital analysis with local reporting, providing early-warning systems for misinformation and harmful algorithmic patterns.

Platforms operating in Nigeria must align with transparency and accountability standards reflective of local realities, rather than limiting disclosures to global benchmarks.

Conclusion

Now is the moment to embed algorithmic accountability within Nigeria’s broader ambitions for digital inclusion, innovation, economic transformation, and civic safety. Thoughtful regulation, contextual oversight, and civic monitoring can build digital ecosystems that reinforce public trust, build power for citizens with information integrity, and support democratic participation grounded in inclusive governance that works.

Odeh Friday is the Country Director for Accountability Lab Nigeria and can be reached via odeh@accountabilitylab.org