Flood destroys over 60 homes in Nasarawa

Environment
At least 60 homes and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in Nasarawa State after a heavy downpour in two of the state’s Local Government Areas.

The Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) director general, Zachary Allumaga, stated this while addressing newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

He explained that floods in the two LGAs of Lafia and Toto in August left numerous residents homeless and destroyed the victim’s belongings.

The DG claimed the Federal University of Lafia’s off-campus student houses were impacted by the Lafia flood disaster, and valuables such as computers, mattresses, books, food, and other items were destroyed.

File video: Flooding in Kogi

Allumaga added that additional flooding was reported in Toto LGA, where over 60 homes were submerged and numerous properties were destroyed.

The NASEMA DG noted that preparations were underway to supply relief supplies to the affected towns and the Federal University off-campus in Lafia.

He further explained that the flooding in Toto LGA was caused by gully erosion.

Read The ICIR extensive reporting on flooding in Nigeria tagged FLOOD SERIES here!

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

