Flooding: Kogi asks FG to find lasting solution

THE Kogi State Government has called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding affecting the state and other parts of the country.

Managing Director, Kogi State Agricultural Development Agency, Bello Ogirima, stated made the call at the opening ceremony of a two-day training for farmers and extension officers organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Bello stressed the need for more efforts on the part of the Federal Government to cushion the devastating effects of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state recently.

“It is not enough to give palliatives, there is a need to find a permanent solution to the issue of perennial flooding if we want to achieve food security in the country,” Ogirima said.

The recent floods disrupted communities and village settlements in various parts of the country.

According to the Kogi State government, the disaster affected over 514 communities and destroyed 92 health facilities.

Twenty four deaths were recorded in the state, while 471,000 persons were displaced.