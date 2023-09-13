Floods likely in 13 states – NEMA

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted 13 states to heavy downpours that would fall between September 13 and 17 and could cause flooding.

A statement by the Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, on Wednesday, September 13, listed 50 communities likely to be affected by the floods.

Virtually all the 13 states are in the North.

They are Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Kwara, Zamfara, Adamawa, Gombe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Borno and Bayelsa.

In Kano, floods might affect Sumaila and Kunchi, and Argungu in Kebbi.

NEMA cautioned Bindawa, Jibia and Kaita communities in Katsina to prepare for the flood.

In Niger, the agency said Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa communities could be affected, while Kosubosu community in Kwara State should be ready.

“Zamfara State, with such communities as Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi; Bauchi State, with Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are, Itas, Misau; Taraba, with Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro, and Borno State, with Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa will be affected,” Farinloye said.

He added that Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, and Song in Adamawa; and Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum in Yobe would be affected.

The agency also listed Nafada, Jigawa, Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga in Gombe as flood-prone.

Farinloye advised people of the communities along the Rivers Niger and Benue, up to Bayelsa, to take precautionary measures in the coming days due to the rise in the water levels.

The ICIR reports that in 2022, about 96 persons died, while 1.3 million others were displaced by floods in Bayelsa State alone.

Recently, the federal government disclosed that 32 states, 178 local government areas (LGAs) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were at risk of heavy flooding in 2023.

The ICIR in April reported on the likely flooding in 2023 and highlighted what the government and residents were doing to prevent the disaster.

Additionally, there are mounting concerns regarding the allocation and utilization of ecological funds earmarked for tackling flooding and related challenges, with 12.9 billion naira shared with 36 states within the first four months of 2023.