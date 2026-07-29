FOMWAN trains PHC workers, WDC members on patient feedback tool in Niger

By Hamzat Ibrahim Abaga THE Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Niger State chapter, has trained Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of selected Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and members of Ward Development Committees (WDCs) in the state on the use of patient feedback tool during a walk-through session held recently in Minna.

The training was organised under Phase 3 of the Strengthening Public Accountability for Results and Knowledge ( SPARK 2 ) Project and focused on the use of the Patient-Centred Care Feedback Tool endorsed by the Niger State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NSPHCDA)

Speaking at the event, FOMWAN Niger State Programme Officer, Gogo Abubakar, said the SPARK 2 Project had been implemented by the organisation with support from the International Budget Partnership (IBP) since 2024.

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She said the project covers Bida, Gbako, Chanchaga, Paikoro, Wushishi and Kontagora local government areas and focuses on improving access to maternal healthcare services for pregnant women and girls in rural communities.

“This project is fundamentally about saving lives by ensuring that pregnant women and girls in rural communities have access to quality maternal healthcare services at primary healthcare centres,” Abubakar said.

She also noted that the Patient-Centred Care Feedback Tool was endorsed by the NSPHCDA in January 2026 and piloted across the state’s three senatorial districts in February.

According to her, the walk-through session was organised as a refresher for WDC members and PHC Officers-in-Charge and to prepare participants to document and present feedback reports during town hall meetings scheduled for September and November.

The Director of Operations of the Niger State Contributory Health Agency (NiCARE), Attahiru Malagi, a pharmacist, said patient feedback gives healthcare users the opportunity to share their experiences at primary healthcare facilities.

“Feedback is so important because people can share their opinions and experiences about the services they receive at primary healthcare facilities. It helps improve the quality of care, strengthens engagement between communities and healthcare providers, and even informs planning and budgeting.”

He added that the agency also receives complaints from health insurance enrollees, including reports of patients being charged for services they believed should be covered under the scheme. Such complaints are always investigated, she stated.

On her part, the Officer-in-Charge of Old Airport Primary Healthcare Centre, Minna, Adiza Gawu, said patient exit interviews provide information that could be used to improve service delivery at health facilities.

“What the patient tells you about waiting time, money spent and the quality of care is very important. It helps you identify areas that need improvement and strengthens service delivery,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Ward Development Committee of Royal Primary Healthcare Centre, Lemu, in Gbako Local Government Area, Umar Adamu, explained that transportation to the health facility, damaged infrastructure and low participation in antenatal care were among the challenges facing the community.

“Transportation from the villages to the health centre is one of our major problems. One of the facility’s walls has been blown off for about two years and has not been repaired.

“Some husbands also do not support their wives to attend antenatal care. So, after the event, we will go around educating them on the importance of seeking care,” Umar said.