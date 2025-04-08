Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks claims of Saudi entry ban on Nigeria

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed online rumours that Nigeria is among 14 countries banned from entering Saudi Arabia starting April 13, 2025, insisting that the only official travel guidelines currently in effect relate to the Hajj pilgrimage,

The ministry said that the only official restriction applies to holders of tourist visas during the Hajj season, noting that from April 29 to June 11, 2025, individuals with tourist visas will not be allowed to enter Makkah or perform Hajj.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 7, by the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the ministry explained that the claims being peddled in some quarters are false, adding that Saudi authorities have also confirmed that no such entry ban is in place.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to categorically refute the false claims circulating online, alleging that Nigeria has been included in a list of countries facing an entry ban into Saudi Arabia from April 13, 2025”, the statement reads.

The ICIR reports that a social media post surfaced online over the weekend, alleging that Saudi Arabia has imposed a visa ban on Nigeria, 13 others ahead of the Hajj.

Saudi Arabia has announced a significant change to its visa policy, restricting nationals from 14 countries, including Nigeria, from applying for new short-term visas. The restriction, which takes effect on 13 April 2025, impacts multiple visa categories, including business visas (both single and multi-entry), tourist e-visas, and family visit visas.

According to the official notice, Nigerian nationals currently holding valid Saudi visas may continue travelling to the Kingdom until 13 April 2025, but must exit no later than 29 April. After this deadline, affected individuals face potential penalties, including a possible 5-year ban from entering the country” the post said.

The social media post referenced a Gulf News report, claiming that Saudi authorities introduced the entry ban as part of efforts to manage travel ahead of the 2025 Hajj season, emphasising that other countries affected include Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, India, Tunisia, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

However, in its latest statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the Saudi Tourism Centre stated that the viral memo, which suggested that several countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, India, and Pakistan, would face visa restrictions, was untrue.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities have officially denied the validity of this viral memo, which falsely claims that several countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and others, would be subject to visa restrictions and an entry ban.

“The Saudi Tourism Centre has confirmed that no such directive exists and that the only official travel guidelines currently in place pertain to the Hajj pilgrimage,” the statement read.

“For clarity, the only restriction applies to tourist visa holders during the Hajj season. Individuals holding a tourist visa are not permitted to perform Hajj, enter, or stay in Makkah between April 29 and June 11, 2025 (corresponding to 01 Thul Quda to 14 Thul Hijjah 1446 AH),” the statement clarified.

The ministry urged Nigerians to ignore the misleading document and stressed the importance of confirming travel information through official and authorised channels.

The ministry encouraged travelers to consult the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Saudi government sources for accurate, up-to-date information and reiterated the importance of verifying travel details from official sources before taking any action.

“The ministry urges the public to disregard the misleading document and to always verify travel information from official sources before taking action. Spreading unverified information can cause unnecessary confusion and disrupt travel plans,” the statement read.

The ICIR reports that Hajj is the sacred pilgrimage performed by Muslims at the holy mosque of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is a spiritual duty in Islam and one of its five pillars, making it obligatory for every Muslim to undertake at least once in their lifetime, provided they are financially, physically, and emotionally able to do so.

Hajj follows the Islamic lunar calendar and takes place during the month of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth month. It begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and lasts until the 13th of Dhul Hijjah.

This year, Hajj is expected to occur between June 4 and June 9, 2025, on the Gregorian calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.