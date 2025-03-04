Former Immigration CG Parradang died after lady visited him in Abuja hotel – Police

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has explained how a retired Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Shikfu Parradang, died.

In a statement released by the command on Tuesday, March 4, and signed by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the police said that contrary to reports that Parradang was kidnapped and subsequently killed, the retired CG died in a hotel in Abuja.

According to the police, on March 3, 2025, around noon, Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, in a black Mercedes-Benz.

“He checked into the hotel, after paying N22,000 for one night.Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit his room.

This lady left the hotel premises around 4:00 pm on the same day.. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 am of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned about his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair,” the FCT police stated.

According to the police, the Durumi Police Station was notified, and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

The police added that the body of the late NIS boss had been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff were cooperating with police investigations.

The command said efforts were in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady who visited the deceased.

They urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that might incite fear or panic.

The Command said it was committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Parradang’s death.

The ICIR reported that the NIS confirmed the death of its former CG, Parradang.

Speaking with The ICIR on Tuesday, March 4, the NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, stated, “It’s true that he’s late. We will release a statement soon.”

However, no details were provided regarding the circumstances of his death.

When asked whether Parradang was killed, the spokesperson said the service did not have such information, adding that the police would be in a better position to confirm that.

Meanwhile, reports from Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency publication, claimed that Parradang was abducted by gunmen in Area 1, Abuja, after being trailed from a bank where he had withdrawn money.

The report alleged that he was killed after his abductors took the cash from him.

The police debunked these claims and described them as ‘misinformation.’

Parradang was appointed as the 13th CG on June 10, 2013.

He was suspended in 2015 over allegations related to the recruitment exercise into the Service.

The exercise had been approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan as part of efforts to address the failed 2014 aptitude test, which resulted in the loss of several lives.

Following his suspension, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Martin Abeshi as CG, and shortly after, Muhammad Babandede, resulting in Nigeria having two substantive CGs for Immigration within six months.