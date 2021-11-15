34 C
Former NBA VP asks Buhari to set up independent panel over invasion of Justice Odili’s home

Bankole Abe

A FORMER Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Monday Ubani has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent panel of inquiry to probe the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili. 

Ubani also said Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami should not be part of the proposed panel due to his alleged indictment in the invasion by a suspect.

Ubani said this while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to him, since the AGF was implicated by one of the suspects paraded in connection with the invasion he should not be the one to set up the panel.

Ubani also expressed doubts over the ability of the police to properly investigate the matter.

He observed that NBA president Olumide Akpata had also called on Buhari to set up an independent panel of inquiry to reveal the circumstances behind the incident.

He said, “The minimum the NBA will really be happy about is the president setting up an independent panel of inquiry.

“It is wrong for probably the AGF to investigate himself because of the fact that he has been implicated sort of, not that he has been found liable but somebody mentioned his name.

“Then the police went there, the soldiers were also involved. Can the police really investigate them and come out with a clean story?”

The police had last week paraded 14 suspects over the invasion of the residence of the Supreme Court justice.

One of the suspects Lawrence Ajodo claimed while being paraded that he was a consultant for Malami.

The AGF has denied the claim.

