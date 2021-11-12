23.2 C
Abuja

Malami distances self from suspect arrested over invasion of Odili’s residence

Bankole Abe

1min read

ATTORNEY General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has denied hiring a suspect arrested for the invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili as a consultant.

The suspect Lawrence Ajodo had claimed he consults for Malami. 

The AGF distanced himself from Ajodo in a statement issued by his spokesman Umar Gwandu on Thursday.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a confession of a suspect during interrogation in the investigation of the recent invasion of the residence of the highly respected Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter Odili.

“We asked the suspect to present documents of engagements where he worked as a consultant to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, whether in the past or now.

“Consultant for what? Which activity or assignment? When was he engaged? What were the terms of references for the alleged consultancy service? When was he engaged? Where was he engaged? Which work has he executed for the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and the Ministry of Justice? For what duration? And for how much?”

“We boldly and unequivocally challenge the fake consultant/police officer to come out with answers or responses to these questions to the general public.”

The AGF described the suspect’s claims as an orchestrated attempt to stir unnecessary controversy.

Describing the suspect as a drowning man who was looking for a dying partner, Malami challenged security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

Ajodo also confessed that he was not a police officer when he was paraded alongside other suspects.

“I am not an officer of the Nigerian Police but a consultant for the AGF; he did not send us to raid Mrs Odili’s house,” he said.

