IMMEDIATE past Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), in Uganda.

The university which was established about 13 years ago announced Jonathan’s appointment via various social media platforms on Tuesday.

“Welcome aboard Goodluck Jonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership,” the university posted on its Facebook and Twitter handles.

Jonathan becomes the third former president to be appointed as chancellor of the university.

The late former President of the United Republic of Tanzania Benjamin Mkapa and former President of the Republic of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, also late, were the university’s second and pioneer chancellors, respectively.

Before joining politics in 1998, Jonathan worked as an education inspector in the Rivers State Ministry of Education. He also served as a lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Rivers State College of Education.

He is expected to be installed as the new chancellor of the CUU on August 26, 2021, just in time to preside over the conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates at the university’s 10th Graduation Ceremony which will take place at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort on the same date.