Four days to election, Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi others sign peace accord

AS the Ondo election draws closer, candidates contesting in the governorship election have on Tuesday gathered in Akure, Ondo State capital to sign a Peace Accord.

The candidates who signed the peace accord includes Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi who is contesting under the banner of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The Peace Accord ceremony was organized by the National Peace Committee in preparation for the polls.

Giving his welcome address virtually, a former Nigeria’s military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Retired), says responsibility and accountability are key to promoting peaceful election.

He added that since 2015, NPC has contributed immensely to a peaceful election in Nigeria and nothing can be achieved without peace.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during his address said without peace, the credibility of the election would be undermined.

“Without peace, our deployment plans, new innovations in result management, the safety of personnel, the security of materials and above all, the credibility of elections will be undermined,” Yakubu said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, represented by Adeleye Oyabade, emphasized that peace must be maintained before, during and after the Ondo election.

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, noted that the essence of the Peace Accord by the governorship candidates is that it reaffirms that the candidates must conduct themselves in a professional and peaceful manner.

“Youth, do not be vulnerable to the political manoeuvring of the politicians. Their children will not join you. There is no life that is so cheap as millions of dollars. So cast your vote and ensure that your vote counts,” Sultan added.