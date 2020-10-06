Again, India records highest COVID-19 daily death rate as 884 die in 24 hours

IN 24 hours, India has recorded a total of 884 deaths from the COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) database of the global pandemic has revealed.

So far, India has recorded a total of 6,685,082 cases and has had more than 100, 000 COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

In September, the country recorded 97,894 new COVID-19 cases and 1,132 deaths in just 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the second largest state in India has the highest number of cases and death in the country as 1.44 million persons have been infected, 1.15 million have recovered while 38,084 have died of the virus.

Reports from the Indian Ministry of Health state that Maharashtra represents 27.50 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

The Ministry said on Tuesday that the country has conducted more than 80 million of its population.

According to Ministry data, the country has recorded over 1,000 deaths each day since September 2.

However, the government said ‘it is too early to take a call on the trend of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, whether it is stabilising or not.

Followed by India in the number of a daily death record in the past 24 hours is the US where 369 deaths have been recorded in 24 hours.

The US has recorded 208,433 deaths while 7,341,406 persons including the US President, Donald Trump have been infected with the virus.