We pray Buhari’s new salary package comes to fruition quickly- NUT

NIGERIAN Union of Teachers (NUT), the umbrella body of all teachers in the country has described the new special salary package announced by President Muhammadu Buhari for teachers as a good development but hopes that its implementation takes place quickly.

“It is a good development. I wish it comes to fruition very quickly,” said Nasir Idris, National President of NUT in a telephone interview with The ICIR.

President Buhari had on Monday announced at the event marking the 2020 World Teachers’ Day that he has approved a special salary package for teachers in the country.

The President said the new salary package was to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

Reacting to the development, Idris also advocated for the implementation of the new salary scale across the board.

“Teachers’ salary scale should be increased across the board,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President has also increased the number of years of service for the teachers from 35 to 40.