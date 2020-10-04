Lagos command releases phone numbers to call when faced with harassment, extortion by policemen

IN a bid to curb public disturbance of residents, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has instructed the Public Relations Officer of the Command to roll out the telephone numbers of the Force Public Complaint Bureau, to enable the general public lodge complaints against police harassment, brutality and extortion in the State.

This is in addition to the already released phone numbers.

While restating zero tolerance for unethical and inhumane conducts by his men, Odumosu ordered all checkmating units in the Command including Provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), to wake up to their duties and arrest any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Nigeria Police within the State.

He also urged members of the public to always take the pains of identifying such policemen who harass, brutalise and extort them as Lagos State hosts many police formations aside from the Lagos State Command, noting that such identification is sine-qua-non to immediate investigation and disciplinary actions against the erring personnel.

He appealed to the general public to contact the Command (Public Complaint Bureau) on the following numbers: 09057597931 (WhatsApp), 09010512350(OC PCB), 09010512348 and 09090003792.

Lagos State has been the epicenter of police harassment, extortion and brutality in the country.

In October last year, Fisayo Soyombo, investigative journalist, through a funded undercover investigation by The ICIR and TheCable, detailed many cases of abuse of police operatives at Pedro Police station, Shomolu, Lagos State.