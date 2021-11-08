31 C
Abuja

FPC, JJF offer conference on legal threats to media freedom

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
The Guardian Nigeria Buhari and four years of threats to press freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News
The Guardian Nigeria Buhari and four years of threats to press freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Related

1min read

THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are inviting applications for the Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation) Conference themed, ‘Countering Legal Threats against Media Freedom.’

Journalists worldwide can participate in this free online and in-person conference in London, which is slated for November 22, 2021, to November 23, 2021.

The conference aims to look at the dual role the UK plays both as a promotor of media freedom through its Global Campaign and as a leading international source of vexatious threats against journalists (as underscored by the findings of FPC’s 2020 Unsafe for Scrutiny survey).

The organisers say that journalists around the world are facing a significant, yet often hidden, challenge to their role as public watchdogs.

‘‘The use of vexatious legal threats, often referred to as Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPP), have proliferated globally in recent years.

“Experts from across the globe will delve into this topic and examine the impact it has on journalists, media freedom and the wider society,” they continued.

The host says that the conference is free and will take place in a hybrid format, accessible both online and in-person, in London.

- Advertisement -

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media News

FPC, JJF offer conference on legal threats to media freedom

THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are inviting applications for the...
Elections

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Anambra governorship election inconclusive due to...
Factcheck

Claim that APC candidate leads in seven LGAs in Anambra election is false

AS Anambra State governorship election results trickle in, a Facebook user Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia,...
Factcheck

AnambraDecides2021: Image does not show APC chairman collapse after losing LG to PDP

FEWER than 24 hours after the Anambra State governorship election began, an image is...
Elections

Anambra election: Many incidents of vote-buying were recorded – CDD

THE Centre For Democracy And Development (CDD) has given its preliminary report on the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleINEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.