FPC, JJF offer conference on legal threats to media freedom

THE Foreign Policy Centre (FPC) and the Justice for Journalists Foundation are inviting applications for the Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation) Conference themed, ‘Countering Legal Threats against Media Freedom.’

Journalists worldwide can participate in this free online and in-person conference in London, which is slated for November 22, 2021, to November 23, 2021.

The conference aims to look at the dual role the UK plays both as a promotor of media freedom through its Global Campaign and as a leading international source of vexatious threats against journalists (as underscored by the findings of FPC’s 2020 Unsafe for Scrutiny survey).

The organisers say that journalists around the world are facing a significant, yet often hidden, challenge to their role as public watchdogs.

‘‘The use of vexatious legal threats, often referred to as Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPP), have proliferated globally in recent years.

“Experts from across the globe will delve into this topic and examine the impact it has on journalists, media freedom and the wider society,” they continued.

The host says that the conference is free and will take place in a hybrid format, accessible both online and in-person, in London.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can register here.