Freedom of expression, assembly remain threatened in Nigeria – Amnesty International

AMNESTY International (AI) Nigeria has declared that freedom of expression remains under threat across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the board of trustees of AI Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, while speaking at the first-ever membership annual general meeting of the organisation in Abuja on Friday, June 13.

Rafsanjani expressed unease over the deteriorating state of human rights and persistent abuses across Nigeria.

He said journalists, human rights defenders, and digital activists are regularly harassed, threatened, and arbitrarily detained simply for exercising their right to speak out.

“Freedom of expression remains under threat. The right to peaceful assembly is also under sustained attack,” Rafsanjani said.

He emphasised that while civil society continues to back reforms, the National Assembly must legislate on a robust framework that not only protects citizens’ rights but also addresses long-standing gaps in Nigeria’s human rights space.

Rafsanjani urged the National Assembly to take critical legislative action to protect and foster human rights in the country amid growing concerns over insecurity, shrinking civic space, and repression.

“We call on the National Assembly to provide a legislative framework that strengthens human rights protections and addresses existing gaps,” he added.

Rafsanjani also revealed plans for deeper collaboration with Amnesty International Ghana and other West African branches to strengthen regional advocacy, particularly through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He added that the AGM provides a platform for reflection, dialogue, and forward-looking action.

He said Amnesty Nigeria is committed to ensuring that its work is grounded in the realities of Nigeria’s human rights landscape while inspiring change across the African region.

Speaking at the occasion, the AI’s Country Director, Isa Sanusi, asked the government to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the rights and pride of its citizens.

Sanusi stated that the government’s responsibility is to respect the Constitution and protect human rights. He emphasised that while it’s not their role to protect human rights, they will continue to hold the government accountable.

He stated that despite ongoing issues like police brutality, unlawful killings, and insecurity, which have claimed hundreds or thousands of Nigerian lives, they remain hopeful that things can improve if those in power act responsibly and uphold the rule of law.

He criticised the government’s track record, drawing parallels with past administrations.

The ICIR reported in April 2025 that AI Nigeria slammed the attacks by Nigerian security forces on protesters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Abuja.

AI also condemned the attack on protesters in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The global human rights organisation described the attacks as alarming and unacceptable.

AI, in a statement released on its X handle on Monday, April 7, said it is deeply concerned by security forces’ attacks on protesters.

“Amnesty International is deeply concerned by security forces’ attacks on protesters in Abuja and Port Harcourt. Protesters and journalists were beaten in Port Harcourt.

“In Damaturu, Yobe State, 4 activists have been unlawfully arrested. These atrocities are unacceptable & must be investigated,” the group tweeted.